Over 4.26L voters to exercise right to franchise in Una district

Una, March 16

Una Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jatin Lal today said a total of 4,26,724 electors were registered with the district Election Department for casting votes during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the Hamirpur parliamentary seat.

Addressing mediapersons here after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the General Elections, the DC said addition of names in voter lists was still continuing. He said as on date, 2,16,077 males and 2,10,643 females, besides four third gender persons were registered voters in the district.

The DC said 516 polling stations would be set up in the district to cover the entire population. “On the basis of the previous elections, 447 polling stations have been designated as normal, 69 as critical, while there is no polling station under the vulnerable category in the district. As many as 302 polling stations will be covered with webcasting,” he added.

The DC said the first-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been conducted and 736 EVM control units, 832 EVM ballot units and 872 VVPAT machines had been placed under security.

He said training was imparted to 610 presiding officers and first polling officers, besides 1,220 polling officers and security personnel, who would be on election duty.

Registered voters having 40 per cent or more physical disabilities would have the option of voting from home. To exercise this option, they would have to fill up Form 12-D and deposit it with the respective booth level officer as per the scheduled date, the DC said.

He said voters in government service could vote using the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System and those on poll duties could cast their vote through postal ballot paper, which they could deposit at the facilitation centres set up at the office of the SDM concerned.

