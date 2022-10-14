Over 4 lakh to cast vote in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 13

As many as 4,07,578 voters would cast their vote in the upcoming Assembly elections in the district. The district election office has finalised the electoral roll for all the five constituencies– Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar and Nadaun.

As per the gathered information, there are 2,00,439 men and 2,07,139 women voters. The maximum number of 93,013 voters is in the Nadaun constituency, including 46,079 men and 46,934 women; followed by 85,457 voters in Barsar, 41,873 men and 34,584 women.

The Bhoranj constituency has 81,006 voters, including 39,662 men and 41,344 women, while there are 75,204 voters, 37,340 men and 37,863 women in Hamirpur constituency. In Sujanpur, total number of voters is 72,898, including 35,485 men and 37,413 women.