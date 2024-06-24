Over 5,000 teachers to be recruited soon: Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 23

The recruitment process of more than 5,000 teachers will start next month, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said today.

Unpaved roads being metalled All the unpaved roads of Nandpur panchayat and surrounding areas are being metalled, besides new roads are also being constructed so that more and more people have access to the main road. Rohit Thakur, Education minister

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the newly constructed school building at Government Senior Secondary School, Nandpur built at a cost of Rs 1. 62 cr, he reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide quality education to the students living in the remote areas of the state and enumerated the concrete steps taken in this direction.

He said the Nandpur area was known for high quality apple production and unprecedented efforts were being made to repair the roads in the area with a view to deliver apples to the markets on time.

“All the unpaved roads of Nandpur panchayat and surrounding areas are being metalled, besides new roads are also being constructed so that more and more people have access to the main road,” he said.

The Education Minister also remembered former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh on his birth anniversary and paid tributes to him.

He also attended the closing ceremony of the cricket tournament held in Mandhol where he was the chief guest and said he had an emotional connect with Mandhol and would not let any shortcomings in its development.

While congratulations the teams, Thakur said playing any sport was an important part of life which not only gave physical strength but also strengthened a person mentally.

“The youth of Himachal are making a mark in international sports like cricket, so it is very important to have such sports competitions regularly,” said the minister. He further added that sports kept the youth away from drugs.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla