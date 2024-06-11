Over 50 shanties gutted in Baddi blaze; no casualties

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 10

More than 50 shanties were gutted in a major fire that erupted near the Baddi interstate barrier here on Monday.

According to information, the fire broke out around 4.50 pm. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Constructed with dry thatched material as well as inflammable tarpaulin sheets, the shanties in the close proximity caught fire one after the other. Presence of LPG cylinders in some shanties further triggered the fire.

“After getting information, two fire tenders from the Baddi fire station were pressed into service,” said Santosh Sharma, commandant, Home Guards. He said though the fire was brought under control after one hour, it took some to completely douse the flames.

Dark plumes of cloud were seen rising from the area as inflammable material like rubber tyres and tubes were also gutted. The shanties were vacated in time, but the dwellers lost their belongings.

Truck drivers present on the spot took the children of migrant labourers out of the shanties. Their parents were away for work as they return in the evening.

The migrants were seen crying as they lost their shelter and money and other valuables. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and oversaw the relief operations.

