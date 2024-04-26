Over 500 diarrhoea cases reported from Parwanoo in 2 weeks

Solan, April 25
Nearly 500 cases of diarrhoea have been reported from the industrial town of Parwanoo since April 11.
“Twenty-six new cases each day have been detected in the last two days though the number has come down slightly,” said Dr Amit Ranjan, Medical Officer Health (MoH), Solan.
Chlorine tablets were being distributed in the affected area through accredited social health activists.
“The patients were being treated at the ESI hospital and oral rehydration solution was also being provided to them. Residents have been urged to drink boiled water and wash hands before eating and after defecation,” said the MOH.
Though some cases were detected in Solan town also, these pertained to the usual number which turn up for treatment from various area during change of a season.
A sudden surge in the cases was registered in Parwanoo after April 11 and cases have been regularly coming up with at least 20 patients turning up in the outdoor patient department on an average. There were, however, very few admissions as the disease was arrested in the initial stage and no referral case to a higher medical institute has come to light till now.
Staff of the Jal Shakti Department and Himachal Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) have been directed to coordinate and share reports to ensure that contamination of water could be checked.
“Re-sampling of water is also being done after cleaning and chlorinating of the source. While some test reports were awaited, contamination of water was detected in areas like Uccha Parwanoo where water samples were drawn from the inlet and outlet of a pump house located at Sector 5. The officials of the HIMUDA have been apprised of the report and directed to take remedial steps,” said Dr Ranjan.
The district administration was also monitoring the situation after the Governor had also paid a visit to Parwanoo and reviewed the situation.
