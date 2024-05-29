Over 500 hectares ravaged in forest fires in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 28

Forest fires have ravaged over 500 hectares of area in Hamirpur district so far. These have not only destroyed the precious flora and fauna, but also added to health woes among people living in nearby villages.

Ramesh Kumar, who lives near Ropari, said once started, a forest fire could not be controlled easily as highly inflammable pine needles and dry bushes work as fuel.

Bimla Devi of Samtana village said people should protect forests. She said nothing was more sinful than setting a forest on fire. She added that since it was the breeding season, many birds and animals cannot leave with their newborns and eventually perish in the fire.

With most forests in the Hamirpur, Barsar and Nadaun areas on fire, controlling the blaze has become a herculean task for the Forest Department. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ankit Singh said every effort was being made to control the fire, which was still raging in some inaccessible areas.

He said 62 fire incidents had affected 509 hectares of area, including government forest and private vegetation, in the district so far.

The DFO appealed to people to help in checking and extinguishing blaze, besides alerting the staff in case of fire.

