Over 51K banners, posters removed in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

As per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), 51,302 hoardings, posters, banners and flags have been removed from public and private properties in the state in the past 72 hours.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg today said that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that there was no violation of the model code of conduct, which came into force on March 18. “As many as 302 hoardings, posters, banners and flags were removed from government buildings and public places that were put up without the permission of the owners,” he added.

Garg said that the highest number of 11,235 such violations were detected in Kangra district, followed by 7,274 in Mandi, 6,116 in Solan, 6,081 in Una, 5,231 in Hamirpur, 4,519 in Shimla, 3,167 in Bilaspur, 2,634 in Sirmaur, 2,135 in Chamba, 1,849 in Kullu, 748 in Kinnaur and 313 in Lahaul and Spiti.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla