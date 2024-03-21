Over 51K banners, posters removed in Himachal

Shimla, March 20
As per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), 51,302 hoardings, posters, banners and flags have been removed from public and private properties in the state in the past 72 hours.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg today said that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that there was no violation of the model code of conduct, which came into force on March 18. “As many as 302 hoardings, posters, banners and flags were removed from government buildings and public places that were put up without the permission of the owners,” he added.
Garg said that the highest number of 11,235 such violations were detected in Kangra district, followed by 7,274 in Mandi, 6,116 in Solan, 6,081 in Una, 5,231 in Hamirpur, 4,519 in Shimla, 3,167 in Bilaspur, 2,634 in Sirmaur, 2,135 in Chamba, 1,849 in Kullu, 748 in Kinnaur and 313 in Lahaul and Spiti.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...