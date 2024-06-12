 Over 53K children to get zinc tablets, ORS : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Over 53K children to get zinc tablets, ORS

Over 53K children to get zinc tablets, ORS

Intensive Diarrhoea Control Fortnight campaign to begin on June 15

Over 53K children to get zinc tablets, ORS

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal with other officials during a meeting in Chamba on Tuesday. Photo: Mani Verma



Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 11

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal today convened a meeting of the line departments to assess the preparedness for effective implementation of the Intensive Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) campaign, starting from June 15. Repaswal said the district aims to distribute zinc tablets and ORS packets to 53,708 children under the age of five in the first phase of the campaign.

During the review of the Health Department’s action plan, Repaswal emphasised prioritising urban slum areas, health sub-centres without ANMs, migrant populations and remote rural regions for the campaign’s effective execution. He directed officials of all relevant departments to ensure a coordinated work arrangement to achieve the campaign’s objectives.

The DC instructed officials of the Jal Shakti Department to ensure timely cleaning of all water sources. He added that it must be ensured that the drinking water supply pipes do not get contaminated with sewage.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Vishal Mahajan reported that sufficient quantities of zinc tablets and ORS packets have been procured across all health subdivisions in the district for the first phase of the campaign. He also mentioned that supply orders for zinc tablets and ORS packets for the second phase had already been issued.

District Health Officer Dr JS Bhardwaj, who conducted the meeting proceedings, provided detailed information on the action plan prepared for the campaign. He said ASHA workers would distribute zinc tablets and ORS packets door-to-door. The workers will also educate families on the correct method of preparing ORS solutions and the importance of hygiene and cleanliness.

The meeting was attended by rural Development Agency Project Officer Dr Jaywanti Thakur, Elementary Education Deputy Director Gyan Chand, Jal Shakti Executive Engineer Jitendra Sharma, District Institute of Education and Training in-charge Dr Kavita Bijalwan, ICDS in-charge Amar Singh Verma and District Coordinator Ajay Kumar.

#Chamba


