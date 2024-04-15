Over 7 lakh visit Shaktipeeths during Chaitra Navratri fair

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 14

More than 7.13 lakh devotees visited the six Shaktipeeths in the state from April 9 until April 14 during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri fair.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Police, over 3.31 lakh devotees have visited Mata Bala Sundari temple in Sirmaur district, 1,19,055 devotees visited Shri Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district, 1.14 lakh devotees visited Chintpurni in Una district, 75,700 devotees visited Jwalaji temple, 46,300 devotees visited Chamunda Devi temple and 27,680 devotees paid obeisance at Brajeshwari Devi temple in Kangra district.

The police said 67,649 vehicles, including 34,515 two-wheelers, 29,852 light motor vehicles and 3,282 heavy motor vehicles, had visited these areas during the said period.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said the police had made all arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees, law and order and traffic management at the Shaktipeeths.

“Adequate police force from the Indian Reserve Corps, along with the district police, has been deployed at all Shaktipeeths,” he added. “While Himachal Pradesh Police are working day and night in run-up to the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the state on June 1, at the same time, we are working in a very professional manner during these fairs.”

“There have been no road accident, other accident or any loss of life or property to the devotees during the fairs,” he added.

