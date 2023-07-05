Overcrowded buses in Shimla

A majority of the buses plying on roads in Shimla are often overcrowded. Traffic personnel standing at different junctions in the city remain mute spectators to the overcrowding. The HRTC should run more buses on the busy routes and the police should challan the operators of overcrowded buses. Surbhi Negi, Shimla

Roadside drains damaged

The poor drainage along the Panchrukhi-Andretta road in Palampur tehsil has become a matter of concern. Drains along the road from the Panchrukhi Chatter road up to the Teak Bound Hotel point has been damaged at several spots on both sides of the road. The Public Works Department should repair the drainage at the earliest. Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi

Retaining wall collapses

The retaining wall of a parking lot in the Vijaynagar area of Totu ward in Shimla has collapsed due to heavy rainfall, posing a risk to surrounding houses. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to prevent further damage. Anil, Totu

