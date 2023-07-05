Overcrowded buses in Shimla

A majority of the buses plying on roads in Shimla are often overcrowded. Traffic personnel standing at different junctions in the city remain mute spectators to the overcrowding. The HRTC should run more buses on the busy routes and the police should challan the operators of overcrowded buses. Surbhi Negi, Shimla
Roadside drains damaged
The poor drainage along the Panchrukhi-Andretta road in Palampur tehsil has become a matter of concern. Drains along the road from the Panchrukhi Chatter road up to the Teak Bound Hotel point has been damaged at several spots on both sides of the road. The Public Works Department should repair the drainage at the earliest. Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi
Retaining wall collapses
The retaining wall of a parking lot in the Vijaynagar area of Totu ward in Shimla has collapsed due to heavy rainfall, posing a risk to surrounding houses. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to prevent further damage. Anil, Totu
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet
Xi, Sharif listening, says respect integrity of members
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states
2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted
Ex-HPSC chairman, then secretary, members among accused