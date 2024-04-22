Overcrowded buses trouble patients

IT is becoming increasingly difficult to get a seat on the buses for patients plying between the IGMC and Sanjauli. These buses are extremely overcrowded, and ailing persons struggle to commute comfortably. The authorities concerned should ensure that patients and attendants are allowed priority boarding to the buses. Ranjeet, Shimla

Pothole on pedestrian path

A huge pothole has developed on a pedestrian path in Ward 17 of Solan, posing a threat to people. Those passing through this stretch risk serious injuries every day the path remains unrepaired. The authorities concerned should repair this path as soon as possible to prevent harm to pedestrians. Nirmala, Solan

Traffic jams irk commuters

TRAFFIC jams have become common at the Mini-Secretariat crossing in Una town. The situation is turning from bad to worse. The district administration and the police should find a permanent solution to the traffic problems of the area. This problem can be solved by deputing traffic cops at all busy intersections of the town. Raman Sharma, Una

