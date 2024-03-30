Overflowing bin turns strays’ favourite haunt

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 29

Campaigns and awareness programmes launched by the Nurpur administration under the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan have failed to serve their purpose as residents continue to litter the roads of this town.

The Municipal Council had installed a number of big iron dustbins in markets, streets and localities of the town. Most of these bins, however, were removed by the MC after objections by shopkeepers and residents of areas near markets.Only one such roadside dustbin in the upper Chogan market is left. This bin has become a big nuisance for the passers-by, as people, instead of dumping garbage in the bin, throw it on the ground near it.

In the mornings, the garbage littered around the bin attracts stray animals before it is lifted by MC ‘safai karamcharis’. The stray animals rummage through the bins, littering its surroundings. It has become a risk for pedestrians and a hindrance to the smooth movement of vehicles. Office-goers and residents who frequent this stretch are greatly harassed by this. Vendors, shopkeepers and residents all litter on the roadsides and vacant public and private land.

It has become a daily habit of some residents, who seem to have no regard for sanitation.

The MC launched a door-to-door garbage collection scheme for households and shopkeepers with nominal monthly charges, but some people — who seem to be not keen on availing this facility — still throw garbage on roadsides and at public places. The MC authorities have failed to take any action against such offenders. Sanjay Kumar and Tarun Gupta, residents of Ward 2 here, recently appealed to the Nurpur MC to either replace this dustbin with a hanging bin, or remove it.

