Overpriced, veggies seized in Kullu

Kullu, August 19
The district administration has clamped down on shopkeepers in Kullu town, who were charging more from people for vegetables.
Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Food and Civil Supplies Department seized vegetables worth Rs 1,24,200 from 15 vendors today. Show-cause notices were also issued to the shopkeepers.
