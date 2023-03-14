Owners demolish 4 buildings in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 13

Four buildings built along the national highway No. 3 between Jhiri and Deodhar in Kullu district were demolished by their occupants today. The district administration had given them a prior notice to demolish these buildings. They were also informed about today’s inspection by officials of the district administration, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), forest, electricity and Jal Shakti departments.

The administration has identified 21 buildings along the highway for which the NHAI has already paid full compensation but the occupants/owners have not fully demolished these.

The administration directed the NHAI to issue notices to other persons to demolish the remaining 17 buildings within two weeks or these would be removed forcibly. The officials concerned were directed to cut water and electricity connections of these buildings.

Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said that four of the 21 identified buildings were demolished by their occupants. He added that a two weeks’ time was given for the demolition of the remaining 17 buildings.

He said that the Electricity and Jal Shakti departments were ordered to cut the connections of these 17 buildings. He added that verbal orders were issued for the removal of tarpaulin or bamboo huts set up along the highway and NHAI officials were directed to issue notices to their occupants as well.

The SDM said that the NHAI had been directed to immediately close seven unauthorised medians to ensure the safety of vehicles and pedestrians. He added that these medians were built after at a distance of at least 2 km. However, on the request of the villagers, some medians were allowed.

The administration has formed a strategy to remove encroachments and demolish buildings, which have been acquired for road widening projects. There are still encroachments at many places in the Parvati valley, Banjar and Manali subdivisions.