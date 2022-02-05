Oxygen plant awaits installation at Civil Hospital in Thural

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 4

Despite instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to all state governments for their speedy installation, an oxygen plant sanctioned for the Civil Hospital, Thural, 30 km from here, is as it is for the past three months. Money for the purchase of the plant was released under PM CARES Fund.

During a visit to the civil hospital, it was seen that the oxygen plant was lying in the open in the verandah of the hospital. A medical officer said the plant was received three months ago but no one had come for its installation. The authorities were yet to decide on what floor or in which room the plant was to be installed. Besides, power supply infrastructure, including a transformer, was yet to be laid, which would mean an added expenditure of over Rs 10 lakh, the officer said.

As per a letter of the Centre to the state governments, it was their responsibility to provide space and infrastructure to the plants so that their installation was not delayed. The Centre assigned the task to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) last year and directed the state governments to undertake the construction of the structure. However, no headway has been made in past three months in the installation of the plant.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that earlier, this plant was installed at Civil Hospital, Baijnath. Later, on the directions of the Secretary, Health, it was shifted to Thural in October.

A senior officer of the state government, when contacted, said the matter was pending for approval with the state government. The plant was expected to be operational within a few days.