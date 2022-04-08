University of Melbourne team at CSK HP Agriculture University

To explore the possibility of collaboration between the University of Melbourne and CSK HP Agriculture University, a high-level delegation comprising Prof Frank R Dunshea and Dr SS Chauhan from the School of Agriculture arrived in Palampur on Thursday. Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of the host university, said there were possibilities for broad programmes of collaboration between the two prestigious institutions. He said agricultural and veterinary research between both the universities could include speed and precision breeding, genome-assisted breeding for crop improvement, smart farming using drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, etc. Besides, it could also include agriculture and urban waste management and development of vaccines etc.

Shoolini improves its ranking

Shoolini University has improved its Scimago rankings this year by attaining 35th rank among all universities in the country. The university was placed 37th last year. It has emerged as the number one private university in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir as per the data released by the ranking organisation. Globally, Shoolini University has been placed at the 514th rank as against 545th rank last year. The university has attained the 17th rank in the category of research across the country. In the subject-wise category, the university has retained the first position among Indian universities in chemistry, while it has secured 12th position in physics and astronomy and 33rd in environmental science and energy. It has been placed at 17th rank in engineering.