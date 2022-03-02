Paccatala-Baloo road in Chamba to be widened

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 1

On the directions of MLA Pawan Nayyar, the local administration is all set to remove encroachments coming in the way of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College (PJNGMC) on the Paccatala-Baloo road and an exercise has been started to widen it.

A team comprising officials of various departments, led by Chamba SDM Naveen Tanwar, had inspected the road recently.

The SDM said that formalities were being completed to re-build it. Besides, a bridge had also been proposed across the Sal rivulet. He further said that the administration would make efforts to complete all formalities as soon as possible and start construction of the road. The widening of the road would facilitate the movement of residents.

During inspection, the SDM also gave directions to officials of various departments. Around Rs 3.5 crore would be spent on the expansion of this route. The first instalment of Rs 90 lakh for the work had been released, the MLA said.