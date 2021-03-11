Packaging cluster sought

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 8

The HP Corrugation Box Manufacturers Association has demanded setting up of a packaging cluster at various industrial clusters like Parwanoo, Kala Amb and Baddi with various incentives to promote this small sector.

Gagan Kapoor, association’s founder and vice chairman, CII Himachal, raised this demand during the 5th annual general meeting of the association held near Parwnaoo.

Other demands like abolition of GST on packing of fruits and vegetables was also raised on the plea that sale of farmers produce is subject to vagaries of weather.

The association also resolved to work for the upliftment of the industry which is concentrated in the tiny sector and faces issues like lack of capital. Issues like promoting young energetic boys and girls to avail incentives to promote start-ups and open own enterprise were also discussed.

The association demanded a special incentive for packaging industry to promote educated youths with using latest technologies.

Aditya Sood of Parwanoo took over as the president of the association during this meeting. He took over from Surendra Jain. Ankur Goyal, president of Kala Amb chapter, Hemraj Chaudhary, president of Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh, HM Sharma, president of Parwanoo, Vishal Goyal, Rajeev Gulati were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the entrepreneurs, Health and Family Welfare and Ayush Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal said they were the backbone of horticulture sector and said the state government was making every effort to promote investment in Himachal.