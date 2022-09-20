Packed buses on IGMC-Lakkar Bazaar route

Patients visiting the IGMC, Shimla, have to face inconvenience as the buses and taxis on this route are always overcrowded. The seats on these services get occupied at Lakkar Bazaar, the starting point of the route. The authorities concerned should look into the matter.

— Mamta, Shimla

Students irked as less buses operating on HPU routes

The buses plying on the routes starting or ending at Himachal Pradesh University are packed with passengers. Several students have to stand through the entire journey. Moreover, buses that used to ply during afternoon are also not operating. As a result, the buses during the evening are packed to capacity. The authorities concerned should deploy more buses on the university route at the earliest. — Kiran, Shimla

Space for trees being filled with concrete

The space, which was kept for developing a green belt, on the divider of the national highway passing through Una city is being filled with concrete. The project is being carried out to benefit politically influential contractors. The government should protect the green belt.

— Seema, Una

