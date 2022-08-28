Pacts inked for hydro project construction

Shimla, August 27
An agreement for the construction of the 500 mw Dugar Hydroelectric Project and the 42 mw Baggi Hydroelectric Project was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here late last evening.
Director, Energy, Harikesh Meena signed the agreement on behalf of the government while NHPC General Manager (Power) Suresh Kumar and Secretary of the BBMB Satish Kumar Singla were the signatories on behalf of their enterprises.
The Dugar project would be constructed by the NHPC in Killar of Chamba district and the Baggi project by the BBMB in Baggi of Mandi district.
The Chief Minister said the estimated cost of the Dugar project was Rs 3,987.34 crore. About Rs 59.81 crore would be contributed by the project developer under the Local Area Development Fund in the project affected area. He said the construction would be completed in 71 months.
The project was allotted to the NHPC on August 7, 2018, and the MoU was signed on September 26, 2019. The Centre gave the technical approval to the detailed project report on April 26, 2022.
Thakur said the estimated cost of the Baggi project was Rs 284.87 crore and Rs 4.21 crore would be contributed by the project developer under the Local Area Development Fund. The construction of the project would be completed in 30 months. The Baggi project was allotted to the BBMB on July 10, 2019, and the MoU was signed on November 8, 2019.
In the implementation contract of the projects, a provision has been made to provide 12 per cent free electricity to the government from the Baggi project and 4 to 25 per cent from the Duggar project for 70 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...