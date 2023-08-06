Padma nomination for social worker

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, August 5

District Language Officer Nikku Ram has nominated Ravinder Dogra, a social worker of Hamirpur district, for the Padma Shree award. He said it was for the fourth time that Dogra had been nominated for the award.

Earlier, he was nominated for the award in 2020, 2021 and 2022 under the social worker category. His was the only nomination submitted from the district so far.

Nikku said that Dogra was into social service for the past 18 years and his contribution to society during the Covid-19 pandemic was noteworthy. He added that during pandemic, Dogra had organised sanitisation programmes in Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts for two years.

Dogra said that he had devoted his life to the service of people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. He added that besides organising sanitisation programmes, he had supplied medicines, ration and even provided financial help to the poor and needy. He also helped people in getting the benefits of welfare schemes of the government.

