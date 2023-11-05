Padma Shri awardee, councillor honoured

Mandi, November 4
Mandi Saksharta and Jan Vikas Samiti today honoured two dignitaries for their tremendous contribution to society in different fields. Padma Shri award winner Nek Ram Sharma of Karsog was honoured for his distinguished services in the field of agriculture, especially organic farming. He has grown nine different types of grains through organic farming.
Rajender Mohan, a councillor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation, was awarded for public service during the rain disaster in the district. He put his life at stake to reach the disaster-hit areas of Nela ward to help the affected families.
The president of the Samiti, Hemant Raj Vaidya, said Nek Ram Sharma and Rajender Mohan are social activists as well as members of the Samiti and they both have made tremendous contributions to the society.
