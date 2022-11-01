Padma Shri awardee releases book 'Manthan: A Journey of Life'

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 31

Padma Shri Dr Vijay Sharma released a book ‘Manthan: Ek Jeevan Yatra’ written by senior author and educationist of Chamba Kundan Lal Gupta, at a function organised by Classic Era Publication here on Sunday.

Congratulating Gupta, Sharma said his efforts would help in enriching the literature of the state.

“Literature is the mirror of society and the efforts of litterateurs make people aware of all activities and conditions of society. Literature introduces us to different countries and times,” Dr Sharma said.

He said the documentaries of Chamba’s personalities had also been described in this book. Gupta said, “The book throws light on the history and culture of Chamba and surrounding areas. Many unexplored aspects have been highlighted in the book.