Padma Shri Dr Guleria is Bilaspur AIIMS chief

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 6

Dr Randeep Guleria, professor and HoD, department of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorders, at AIIMS, New Delhi, has been appointed the president of AIIMS-Bilaspur yesterday.

Dr Guleria was conferred with Dr BC Roy Award in 2014 and the Padma Shri in 2015.

He is the first Indian to get a Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He joined AIIMS, New Delhi, in 1992 as an assistant professor in the department of medicine and was subsequently promoted to the posts of associate professor, additional professor and professor.

The department of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorders was created by him in 2011.

Dr Guleria has been the personal physician to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1998 to 2004. He regularly participated in environmental awareness programmes and delivers talks on the impact of air pollution to students as part of the green school initiative on environment.