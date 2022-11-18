Padyatra on Janjatiya diwas

Chamba, November 17
To mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, local people took out a padyatra from the Bharmour mini secretariat to the Chaurasi temple today.
Cultural items based on local folk culture were presented by local women in the Chaurasi temple.
