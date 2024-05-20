Paintings windows to heart: Guv at Gaiety

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the 11th ‘Ekadash’ art exhibition here today. The exhibition was organised by the Artist Council of India (ACI) at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla.

The Governor said paintings displayed here were not just works of art, they were windows to the hearts and minds of the artists and each of them told a unique story, evoking a range of emotions.

The five-day art exhibition features artworks made by 11 artists from various states.

Art is a universal language that transcends boundaries and connects us all, Shukla added, stating that it was a reflection of our thoughts, feelings and the world around us.

“Each painting displayed here is a testament to hard work and the ability to capture the beauty and complexity of life on canvas” he said.

He added that the ACI’s contribution to enriching the cultural landscape and inspiring future generations of artists was invaluable.

