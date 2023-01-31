‘Pakistani currency’ tied to balloons found in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 30

Balloons and alleged Pakistani currency notes tied together have been found in the Janjehli area of the district today. Locals spotted the balloons and informed the police and the district administration.

Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said a police team visited the spot and took the balloons, along with the currency, in its possession. Agnihotri said, “The authenticity of the currency notes is being verified by the police.” An investigation into the matter was underway, Agnihotri added.

