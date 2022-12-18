Pakistan Foreign Minister's effigy burnt over remarks on PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 17

BJP workers today staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also raised slogans against Bilwal and the Pakistan Government.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap said, “It is unfortunate that Pakistan, which is facing an economic crisis and political instability, is making such statements to divert the attention of the world from its own chaotic situation.”

He further said while India had emerged as a superpower under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s foreign policy was being mocked at. Pakistan nationals escaped the Russia-Ukraine war only under the protection of the Tricolour.

“Bilawal’s remarks are not just against all norms of decency in public life, but are also a violation of diplomatic etiquette,” he said. The Prime Minister had helped build India’s image across the globe, he added.