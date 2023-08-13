Palampur areas go without power

Palampur, August 12
Heavy rain in Palampur and its adjoining areas paralysed normal life today. Vehicular traffic, power supply and telecommunication services were badly hit. Many parts of Palampur city were without power supply after uprooted big trees fell on transmission lines
Rivers, rivulets and streams in the region were in spate. Public property, roads, water supply and irrigation schemes suffered extensive damage. Vehicular traffic on the Pathankot-Mandi highway remained suspended for hours near 32 Miles following landslides. A tree also fell on the road near the Vikram Batra Stadium, disrupting traffic.
Several parts of Baijnath, Sulaha and Jaisinghpur were without power supply following a snag in transmission lines. Ankur Sharma, Executive Engineer, Electricity Department, said that all efforts were being made to restore power supply but heavy rain hampered the restoration work.
Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on internal roads also remained suspended for hours following heavy landslides and uprooted trees damaging power supply lines.
Official sources said that roads of the Public Works Department (PWD) suffered extensive damage in Palampur, Jaisinghpur, Bhawarna and Baijnath divisions while the water supply schemes of the Irrigation and Public Health Department were also damaged.
DSP, Palampur, Lokinder Thakur said that no loss of life had been reported from any part of the region. He added that the local administration had set up a control room in the SDM office to tackle emergencies arising because of heavy rain. Helpline phone numbers had been released.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...