Palampur attack: College girl shifted to PGI, anger on streets

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 21

A day after a brutal attack on a college girl at the local bus stand, a large number of women from adjoining villages of Palampur today staged a dharna in front of the police station and demanded exemplary punishment to the culprit.

The victim was shifted to PGI, Chandigarh, from Tanda Medical College last night in a critical condition.

The girl’s three fingers were chopped in the attack even as she suffered 12 wounds on her head and other body parts.

The protesting women demanded a strict action against the culprit, who, they alleged, threatened to kill the girl in the presence of police.

The protesters said they protested in front of the police station till late last night, but neither the MLA nor any other politician, turned up to meet them. The college student was brutally attacked by the youth with a sharp weapon when she was going to board a bus.

The youth was overpowered by passers-by and shopkeepers. Later, a large number of people gathered outside the police station and lodged their protest against the attack.

Meanwhile, a number of social organisations have expressed their concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Palampur.

Two days ago, a woman was murdered in the Sulah area of Palampur. The body was found under a culvert. A case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered in Bhawarna police station on Friday. The police are, however, yet to arrest the culprit.

It looks like the police are losing their grip on anti-social elements, the social bodies said.

In the present scenario, the common man is feeling insecure, they said, adding there is hardly any patrolling carried out in the town and policemen are not seen on the roads or streets of the town after 10 pm.

