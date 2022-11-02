Palampur, Baijnath waste being dumped in Beas tributaries

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 1

The tributaries of the Beas — Binwa, Awa, Neugal, Mol and Bhiral — originating from the Dhauladhars are being used as dumping ground for the garbage generated in Palampur, Baijnath and Paprola towns. In the absence of proper garbage disposal facility along the banks of these rivers, the locals dump their waste and untreated sewage into the streams.

The situation has become a cause for concern in Baijnath, Paprola and near SM Convention Center, Palampur, where large piles of garbage can be seen along the rivers.

The Baijnath Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) tried to curtail garbage dumping in the Binwa river a few months ago. He also sought help of local NGOs but in the absence of cooperation from the MC authorities and local residents, his efforts proved futile, sources in the Baijnath civic body said.