Palampur: Farm VC opens herbal garden

Palampur, February 23
Agriculture university Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary inaugurated the Medicinal Herbal Garden in Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences at the university here yesterday.
He said aloe vera, amla, harad, bhehra, arjuna, kapoor, tejpatta, ashwagandha, etc. had been used in the traditional Indian system of medicine for centuries. The system should be revived so that farmers in less accessible and remote areas were able to treat minor ailments of their livestock on their own.—
