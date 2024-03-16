Palampur hotel inks pact with Fortune Park

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 15

Giving a big boost to the tourism industry of the state, Fortune Hotel, a member of ITC, has inked a memorandum of understanding with “Fortune Park”, Palampur, in Kangra district. Fortune Park hotel which is situated in the picturesque landscape of Palampur, also known as the tea capital of northwest India, promises to redefine comfort in one of the most enchanting destinations of the country.

Aesthetically designed for the urban travelers, Fortune Park is poised to offer a hospitality experience par excellence. Slated for launch this summer, the hotel boasts tastefully designed rooms and stylish interiors that are elegantly placed, offering guests a perfect blend of modern amenities and breathtaking views of the Dhauladhar ranges.

Along with an all-day dining restaurant and bar, a terrace microbrewery, modern banquet halls, meeting rooms, a fitness centre, a swimming pool, and spa, the hotel is carefully crafted to offer a blissful and relaxing stay to its patrons.

Speaking on the occasion, Samir, Managing Director of the Fortune Hotel, said, “Himachal Pradesh has always been a special state for us as it is a home to spell-binding experiences.”

“It is exciting to add our sixth hotel in this state to our portfolio. We have set foot in Palampur at a time when it is emerging as a potential market for branded hotels. With our diverse range of offerings and commitment to excellence, we are poised to address the evolving needs of travelers in this dynamic destination,” he added.

