Palampur: Illegal miners penalised

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 30

Local SDM Amit Guleria on Saturday imposed penalties on people involved in illegal mining near Saurabh Van Vihar and directed them to stop the activity immediately.

Guleria, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the site was not leased to persons engaged in mining there. He added that after the land was demarcated it was established that the area leased for mining was half a kilometre away from the bridge and mining was being carried out at the present site illegally.

The SDM said that the land was demarcated in the presence of the pradhans of Kandi and Bundla panchayats and local residents. He added that as per the policy of the state government, mining was not allowed in the 200 metre radius of bridges.

He said that those involved in illegal mining would not be spared and the district administration would register cases under Section 379 of the IPC. He clarified that there was a complete ban on mining during the rainy season all over the state.

Large-scale illegal mining on the Neugal riverbed has posed a serious threat to the existence of the Kandi bridge linking 30 villages. One pillar of the bridge had suffered extensive damage in flashfloods due to illegal mining and its foundations were also exposed.

Kandi and Bundla panchayats have been opposing illegal mining near the bridge. They allege that the state agencies concerned have failed to check the illegal activity.

Threat to Kandi bridge, 30 villages

