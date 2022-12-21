Palampur institute reviews floriculture mission in Dharamsala

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 20

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) reviewed the activities undertaken under the CSIR-Floriculture Mission at Tang Narwana, Dharamsala, today.

Members of the CSIR-IHBT Research Council along with the director and scientists of the institute met floriculture farmers, entrepreneurs and industrialists in Dharamsala. They interacted with 50 progressive farmers and discussed the impact of the floriculture mission in the region.

Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, former secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education; along with Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-IHBT; Dr SK Sharma; Dr Agepati S Raghavendra; Prof Uma Ramakrishnan; and Dr Meenakshi Singh; monitored the activities and progress of the floriculture mission.

Under the CSIR-Floriculture Mission, Dr N Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, had flagged off the refrigerated van at the CSIR-IHBT in November.

Dr Mohapatra today sent off the first cold-chain supply of boxes containing fresh carnations and gerberas through the van. He appreciated the efforts of the Palampur institute to support floriculture farmers of the region.