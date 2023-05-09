Palampur institute to work with ISRO centre

Palampur, May 8
The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, is collaborating with the Space Application Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to study the impact of climate change on pine forests in the state.
CSIR-IHBT Director Dr Prabodh Trivedi stated this here today. Under this national-level project, a PhenoMet station has been installed at the Baba Balak Nath Temple at Deotsidh in Hamirpur.
Dr Amit Kumar, Senior Principal Scientist and Head of the Environmental Technology Division of the institute, says, “The PhenoMet Station consists of a time-lapse camera and an automated weather station, which will record pictures of the surrounding pine forests every 30 minutes and record various weather parameters such as air temperature, relative humidity, rainfall, active photosynthetic radiations, etc throughout the year.”
He says the station installed in Hamirpur is eighth of 17 such stations to be installed at various locations across the country. He adds that the acquired data can assist the authorities concerned in taking suitable climate change mitigation actions in time.
