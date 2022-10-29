Palampur MC fails to set up garbage treatment plant

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 28

Even after the expiry of one-and-a-half years, Palampur Municipal Corporation has failed to set up a new garbage treatment plant causing inconvenience to public.

Drinking water source polluted Waste being dumped has badly polluted the water of Neugal, which is the source of drinking water in the lower areas of Palampur

The Neugal river feeds over 100 water supply schemes in the Palampur and Sullah areas

A large number of stray animals are seen roaming around the garbage dumps daily

Though the corporation authorities announced a year back that setting up of garbage treatment plant would be its priority, no headway has been made on the issue so far and the MC is still dumping its garbage on the bank of Neugal river in Aima village.

The residents of Awarna village residing 500 meters from the dumping site are the worst affected as despite their repeated protests the MC has not stopped dumping of garbage.

Prior to the formation of the Municipal Corporation, there were three garbage treatment plants in satellite areas of the town at Aima, Ghuggar and Khalet. These plants were taken over by the MC. The MC authorities have abandoned these plants under the pretext that these are not viable. No efforts were made by the MC to upgrade these three plants in the past year. Costly equipment installed in these plant is turning into junk.

The waste being dumped has badly polluted water of Neugal, which is source of drinking water in lower areas of Palampur. The Neugal river feeds over 100 water supply schemes in Palampur and Sullah areas. Large dumps of garbage emit foul smell apart from releasing toxic gases. Stray animals can be seen roaming around the garbage dumps to which the Pollution Control Board officials have turned a blind eye.

Vikram Mahajan, Municipal Commissioner, said that the state government had sanctioned a new garage treatment plant for Palampur MC. All paper formalities had been completed by the state urban development department for calling bids.

