Palampur Science Centre opens

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 14

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, today inaugurated the Palampur Science Centre. It is the first science centre of Himachal Pradesh.

Attractions The centre has Science Park, Innovation Hub, Portable Planetarium and Fun Science Gallery

It has 3,000 square metres of built-up area and 2,500 square metre of exhibition space

The entry will be free for all from May 15-20

Anurag asked students to visit the Palampur Science Centre, adding that without the knowledge of science, even sportsmen couldn’t achieve the optimum results. He advised the National Council of Science Museums to keep adding newer facilities to the centre, one such addition could be planetarium.

The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) has developed the centre through the Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science . A joint initiative of the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh Government, the project cost Rs 9 crore. The main aim behind the development of such centres is to portray the growth of science and technology and their application in the industry and human welfare.

Currently, 25 science museums and science centres in the country are functioning under the administrative control of the NCSM.

The Palampur Science Centre will be maintained and run by the NCSM, Kolkata, through National Science Centre, Delhi. The centre has the star attraction in the form of a thematic gallery titled ‘Untamed Earth’ that houses around 25 interactive exhibits. This has been specifically conceptualised and curated keeping in view the sensitive Himalayan belt.

Other facilities of the centre are Science Park, Innovation Hub, Portable Planetarium and Fun Science Gallery. The centre has 3,000 square metres of built-up area and 2,500 square metre of exhibition space. The centre also has a provision to house temporary exhibition. At present, the exhibition on ‘Digital India’ is put on display. The entry will be free for all visitors from May 15-20