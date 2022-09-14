Palampur to have ADJ Bench

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 13

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 projects worth about Rs 42 crore in the Palampur Assembly constituency in Kangra district today. He announced a permanent Bench of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) at Palampur.

He said that the Union Government on the request of the state government had allowed NABARD to fund ropeway projects, besides roads and bridges. “The Central Government has sanctioned ropeway projects worth Rs 1,200 crore for the state under the Parvatmala Yojana, including a 13.5-km Palampur to Chunja glacier Dhauladhar ropeway to be built at a cost of Rs 600 crore. It will give a boost to tourism in the state,” he added.

Thakur, while addressing a public rally at Shaheed Capt Vikram Batra Ground at Palampur, said, “The PWD had spent Rs 160 crore in the constituency as compared to Rs 85 crore spent by the previous Congress government. The Jal Shakti Department was spending Rs 100 crore on various projects in the constituency, he added.

He announced a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Applications, M. Sc (Zoology), MA (English) and MA (Hindi) classes to be started in Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College. He also announced starting plumber, pump operator, Hindi and English stenography trades in the ITI, Palampur, and the upgrade of the Primary Health Centre at Kandbadi to a Community Health Centre.

Thakur said that the work on the building of Government Senior Secondary School at Ghad and the science block of Government Senior Secondary School at Kandbadi would be completed soon. He announced the upgrade of the Holta to Tanda Holta road at a cost of Rs 3.46 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana and Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Nagar Van/ Nature Park at Bindravan for Rs 4.11 crore.

