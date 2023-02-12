Palampur varsity scholar to get training in Australia

Palampur, February 11
A PhD scholar at Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Shubham Verma, will undergo one-month advanced training from February 14 to March 20 at the University of Melbourne in Australia.
Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary expressed happiness that a research scholar from the Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding would get training on precision breeding for drought tolerance in bread wheat. He said the training would open new vistas to develop drought-tolerant varieties in accelerated manner.
Verma will work under the guidance of Associate Professor Dr Dorin Gupta, who specialises in sustainable agriculture. Principal Investigator Dr Ranbir Singh Rana said, "Five scientists and eight students of the university have been sponsored for international trainings under an ICAR project.".
