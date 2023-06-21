Palampur varsity scholar to undergo training in Japan

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 20

Ronika, a PhD scholar at CSK HP Agriculture University, Palampur, left for Japan for a month-long advanced training yesterday. Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated her and expressed happiness that a scholar from the Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding would be getting training at the well-known Kazusa DNA Research Institute at Kisarazu, Japan.

He said the training would equip her with knowledge and skills in the development of DNA markers, linkage maps, molecular breeding, and bioinformatics, which would be helpful in improving the plant traits by linking them to the genes of interest and developing new varieties with enhanced precision and efficiency in the shortest possible time.

He said Ronika would work under the guidance of Dr Sachiko Isobe, Head, Lab of Plant Genomics and Genetics at Kazusa DNA Research Institute.