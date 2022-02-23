Palampur varsity VC visits Una research sub-station

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 22

CSK HP Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Chaudhary visited the University Research Sub Station, Akrot, in Una district today. He said this farm would be developed as a model station. He inspected research experiments and seed production plots of wheat, chickpea, peas, lentil and gobhi sarson crops and appreciated the good work being done by the station despite constraints. Dr Bipan Sharma, scientist in charge, detailed about research and seed production activities of the station.

Interacting with scientists, he said new technology developed in labs should reach the fields of farmers. He said currently, around 50 per cent of the scientific technology had reached farms and research centres and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) needed to work hard to convince farmers to adopt modern technology to double their income as envisaged by the Union Government.

The Vice-Chancellor, while complimenting the KVKs for their recent accomplishments, suggested that farm-related issues and problems needed to be addressed on priority. He said agriculture contributed over 45 per cent to the net state domestic product and it was the main source of income and employment in the state.

Since 80 per cent of the area was fed by rain, there was a need to conserve water and scientifically cultivate cereals, pulses and oilseed crops.

He highlighted the importance of high-value cash crops, off-season vegetables and poly houses to increase the farmers’ income. Prof Sarial said skill development was important to make the rural youth employable.