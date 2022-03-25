Palampur's garbage plant non-functional for a year

Palampur, March 24
Residents of upper areas of Palampur, including Awarana, SSB Chowk and Neugal Park, have expressed concern over the large-scale dumping of garbage by the Palampur MC at its dysfunctional waste treatment plant on the banks of the Neugal river at Aima, 2 km from Palampur. This plant is out of order for the past one year.
After its formation, the Municipal Corporation of Palampur took over the plant in January last year. Since then, the situation has turned from bad to worse as the MC has failed to run the plant in the absence of skilled workers and technical know-how. In the past one year, the plant has hardly functioned properly even for one day and the open dumping of garbage has become a routine affair.
With the onset of the summer, the suffering of people residing near the plant has increased manifold. Large dumps of garbage are emitting foul smells and poisonous gases, which have become a headache for residents. A large number of stray animals are seen standing around the garbage dumps daily.
Bikram Mahajan, MC Commissioner, says he has received complaints in this regard. The MC has planned to install a new garbage treatment plant so that waste could be treated on a daily basis, he adds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second term
BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7