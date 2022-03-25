Palampur's garbage plant non-functional for a year

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 24

Residents of upper areas of Palampur, including Awarana, SSB Chowk and Neugal Park, have expressed concern over the large-scale dumping of garbage by the Palampur MC at its dysfunctional waste treatment plant on the banks of the Neugal river at Aima, 2 km from Palampur. This plant is out of order for the past one year.

After its formation, the Municipal Corporation of Palampur took over the plant in January last year. Since then, the situation has turned from bad to worse as the MC has failed to run the plant in the absence of skilled workers and technical know-how. In the past one year, the plant has hardly functioned properly even for one day and the open dumping of garbage has become a routine affair.

With the onset of the summer, the suffering of people residing near the plant has increased manifold. Large dumps of garbage are emitting foul smells and poisonous gases, which have become a headache for residents. A large number of stray animals are seen standing around the garbage dumps daily.

Bikram Mahajan, MC Commissioner, says he has received complaints in this regard. The MC has planned to install a new garbage treatment plant so that waste could be treated on a daily basis, he adds.