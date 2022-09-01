Panchayat chowkidars honorarium hiked

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

The honorarium of panchayat chowkidars has been increased by Rs 900 per month during the current financial year, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the Abhaar Karyakaram organised by Himachal Pradesh State Panchayat Chowkidar Association here today.

He said the government had also hiked the minimum wages of unskilled daily wagers from Rs 210 to Rs 350, besides increasing the honorarium of para workers. Government employees and pensioners, who play an important role in the implementation of government schemes, had been given the benefit of the revised pay scales, he added.

