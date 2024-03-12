Panchayat in Renuka Ji levels hill to create playground

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 11

Setting an example, the Ludhiana panchayat in a remote area of the Sangrah sub-division of the Shri Renuka Ji Assembly constituency has constructed a playground by cutting a hill. The initiative was taken with an aim to nurturing and promoting sporting talent of the rural youth.

The playground will not only benefit the youths of the Ludhiana panchayat but those of nearby areas. The picturesque ground has become a centre of attraction here. Panchayat pradhan Virendra Singh said the playground had been prepared at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. It was a dream of many villagers to prepare a playground where youngsters could play different sports, he said while thanking the people of the panchayat for providing land for the purpose. The pradhan said a large number of youths used to prepare for recruitment to police services and the Army and before the ground came up, there was no place for them to train.

The village youths have expressed gratitude to the pradhan and panchayat representatives for preparing the playground. They said the ground will serve the twin purpose of providing space to them to play sports and helping them prepare for the recruitment to the Army and police services.

