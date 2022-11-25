Panchayat pradhan beaten up

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 24

Pawan Sut, pradhan of Jugher panchayat, was seriously injured when he was beaten up by resident of Punnar village near Palampur last evening.

Report reaching here said that Pawan Sut had gone to the adjoining Punnar village for ensuring amicable settlement of a dispute between the two families.

A local girl belonging to Jugher village was married in Punnar village, where she was allegedly being maltreated by her in-laws. The parents of the victim approached the pradhan and urged him to intervene so that the dispute between the two families was settled amicably.

The pradhan along with other villagers went to Punnar village yesterday and tried to persuade the in-laws of the victim not to maltreat the girl and treat her their own family member. However, the family members of the victim’s in-laws attacked the pradhan with rods and weapons in which he received serious injuries. The pradhan was shifted to Vivekananda Medical Research Institute and Hospital. He had received multiple head injuries. Later he was operated upon.

The local police have registered a case under different sections of the IPC against the culprits. An investigation in the case is in progress.

Trilok Kapoor, senior BJP leader and chairman, HP State Wool Federation, visited the hospital today and assured all possible medical aid to the injured panchayat pradhan.

He said, if needed, he would be shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, for better medical treatment. He said police would deal firmly with the culprits.

#Palampur