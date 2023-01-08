Panchayat pradhan dies at training camp

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 7

Madan Rana, pradhan of Jangal gram panchayat in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district, suddenly collapsed while attending a one-day training camp at Nagrota Surian today. He was taken to the local community health centre where a doctor declared him brought dead.

According to information, the elected representatives of 55 gram panchayats of the area were participating in the training camp held under the Gram Panchayat Development Plan. The Block Development Officer, Nagrota Surian, said Rana had been elected five times as pradhan of the gram panchayat.