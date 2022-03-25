Panchayat secretary held taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 24

A team of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau today arrested a panchayat secretary at Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district while accepting Rs 16,000 as bribe from a construction material supplier.

Bureau officials said that a complaint was received against panchayat secretary Reeta Gupta of Kotari Byas gram panchayat that she had sought bribe from a material supplier.

A Vigilance Bureau team nabbed her while accepting Rs 16,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant for the release of pending payment for construction material supplied to the gram panchayat in Paonta Sahib.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Nahan and a probe was underway.