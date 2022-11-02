Panchrukhi lacks basic amenities

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 1

Panchrukhi town, 15 km from here, is in a state of neglect. Potholed roads and streets, overflowing drains and contaminated drinking water depict the village’s sorry state of affairs. Interior roads and streets are in a bad shape. Garbage can be seen littered at every nook and corner. Also, no sewerage system is in place. There are no facilities for disposal and treatment of waste in the town.

Due to overflowing drains and leaking water supply pipes, streets and roads get waterlogged, and often stink, making living in the area difficult for the residents. Besides, houses and shops have been constructed in an unplanned and haphazard manner.

Successive state governments have given a step-motherly treatment to the town. Residents say a sewerage should be laid in the town on priority, as the prevailing conditions are alarming.

The Palampur-Jaisinghpur highway, passing through the town, has become a major traffic hazard, resulting in frequent jams. In the absence of parking facilities, most of the vehicles are parked on the highway, thereby disrupting traffic.

A railway crossing in the village is also a major cause of inconvenience to people. Most of the times, the crossing gates are closed half an hour before the arrival of the train. Due to a lack of funds, the construction of a flyover has been hanging fire for the past 20 years.

MLA Ravinder Ravi Dhiman says that he has met Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar for a garbage treatment plant in the town.