Panchrukhi neglected

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 21

Panchrukhi, a small town 10 km from here, needs urgent attention of the authorities. Residents are living amid poor conditions without proper civic amenities.

Local residents Satish Kumar, Hem Raj and Ashwani Sharma say that the state governments have always given a step-motherly treatment to the town. No new project has been sanctioned. A parking complex project, sanctioned by the previous Congress government in 2005, has failed to take off. Almost all streets of the town are in a bad shape. Due to overflowing drains and leaking pipes, water gets accumulated on streets and roads.

There is no sewerage in the town. Insanitary conditions in the town are causing health problems. Former MLA Yadvinder Gomma says traffic jams and garbage are the major problems being faced by residents. Laying a proper sewerage in the town should be the top priority of the government. He adds that the narrow Palampur-Jaisinghpur highway, which passes through this town, witnesses frequent traffic jams.